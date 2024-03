Prior +7.1%

Market index 198.2 vs 201.5 prior

Purchase index 146.0 vs 147.7 prior

Refinance index 468.4 vs 480.3 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.97% vs 6.84% prior

The average rate of the most popular US home loan surges higher by 13 bps in the past week, nearing the 7% mark again. That put a bit of a drag on mortgage applications, with both purchases and refinancing activity slipping lower.