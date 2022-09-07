Prior -3.7%

Market index 258.1 vs 260.1 prior

Purchase index 197.8 vs 199.1 prior

Refinancing index 556.4 vs 562.5 prior

30-year mortgage rate 5.94% vs 5.80%

Another week, another continued slump in mortgage activity as the average rate on the most popular mortgage tenor rises to its highest since mid-June, amid a spike in bond yields as well in the past week. The data here continues to point towards a worsening trend in the housing market so that it is still something to be wary about.