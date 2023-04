Prior -8.8%

Market index 216.9 vs 209.2 prior

Purchase index 169.1 vs 161.6 prior

Refinance index 457.6 vs 449.8 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.55% vs 6.43% prior

Despite higher rates in the past week, US mortgage activity picked up slightly after a sharp fall in the week before that. Both purchases and refinancing were higher but overall, the levels are still very low following the massive slump last year.