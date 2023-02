Prior -9.0%

Market index 249.5 vs 232.4 prior

Purchase index 190.0 vs 184.3 prior

Refinance index 549.3 vs 466.6 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.18% vs 6.19% prior

The volatile period for the housing market continues as mortgage activity picks up strongly after the sharp decline in the previous week. The lower rates should also help, although we have seen it climb higher in the past few days so that might be something that could impact overall conditions this week i.e. next week's data.