Prior -4.1%

Market index 229.5 vs 217.9 prior

Purchase index 179.6 vs 166.6 prior

Refinance index 477.5 vs 477.2 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.30% vs 6.40% prior

The climb down in the average interest rate for the most popular US home loan (as seen below) is continuing to benefit mortgage activity in general over the past two months or so. This time around, purchase activity is seen picking up substantially and that is helping to give a bit of a lift to the market after a rather awful last one year.

