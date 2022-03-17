Anyway, here's the daily shot of oil hopium.

Politico (more at that link if you suffering from insomnia) report:

BRETT McGURK, the National Security Council’s top Middle East aide, and Iran envoy ROB MALLEY briefed House Foreign Affairs Committee members in a classified setting. The officials struck a positive tone that the administration’s yearlong effort will imminently pay off, though they underlined a renewed pact still could not materialize, per three people either in the session or familiar with its contents.

“The deal is close to being done, just waiting on Iran,” a Democratic lawmaker, who like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak freely, summarized the toplines of the briefing. “Russia walked back its ask for sanctions relief.”

The NSC declined to comment on the record. The State Department didn’t return a request for comment.

Please excuse my scepticism but this has been a never-ending saga. I guess one day we'll get something concrete. The point for oil markets is that if a deal is struck Iranian supply will be more readily available, eventually.