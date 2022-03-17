Anyway, here's the daily shot of oil hopium.
Politico (more at that link if you suffering from insomnia) report:
- BRETT McGURK, the National Security Council’s top Middle East aide, and Iran envoy ROB MALLEY briefed House Foreign Affairs Committee members in a classified setting. The officials struck a positive tone that the administration’s yearlong effort will imminently pay off, though they underlined a renewed pact still could not materialize, per three people either in the session or familiar with its contents.
- “The deal is close to being done, just waiting on Iran,” a Democratic lawmaker, who like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak freely, summarized the toplines of the briefing. “Russia walked back its ask for sanctions relief.”
- The NSC declined to comment on the record. The State Department didn’t return a request for comment.
Please excuse my scepticism but this has been a never-ending saga. I guess one day we'll get something concrete. The point for oil markets is that if a deal is struck Iranian supply will be more readily available, eventually.