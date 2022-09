US President Biden is speaking in an interview on US TV, 60 minutes.

We are going to get control of inflation

I am more optimistic than I have been in a long time

Ukraine is not losing the war, is making gains in certain areaws

US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion

----

The defence of Taiwan comment is sure to raise eyebrows and I suspect the White House will issue some sort of retraction or clarification or muddying of the waters.