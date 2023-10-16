Preview comments via Scotia:
- expected rise in US retail sales during September
- We know that vehicle sales volumes were up by over 4% m/m SA and that gasoline prices in CPI were up by 1.7% m/m SA. Combined, these two factors could lift retail sales by 0.7% in weighted terms.
- I’ve tempered that effect with an expected gain of 0.5% in total retail sales and 0.3% in sales ex-autos given uncertainties around the rest of the drivers.
----
The consensus for
- the headline is +0.3% m/m
- and +0.2% m/m for the ex-autos
- 0.0% for the 'control group'
the ranges are:
- headline -0.5% to 0.6% m/m
- ex-autos -0.8% to 0.6% m/m
- control group -0.5% to 0.2%
The data is due at 0830 US Eastern time: