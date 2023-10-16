Preview comments via Scotia:

expected rise in US retail sales during September

We know that vehicle sales volumes were up by over 4% m/m SA and that gasoline prices in CPI were up by 1.7% m/m SA. Combined, these two factors could lift retail sales by 0.7% in weighted terms.

I’ve tempered that effect with an expected gain of 0.5% in total retail sales and 0.3% in sales ex-autos given uncertainties around the rest of the drivers.

----

The consensus for

the headline is +0.3% m/m

and +0.2% m/m for the ex-autos

0.0% for the 'control group'

the ranges are:

headline -0.5% to 0.6% m/m

ex-autos -0.8% to 0.6% m/m

control group -0.5% to 0.2%

The data is due at 0830 US Eastern time: