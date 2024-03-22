US Sec. of State Blinkin continues pressure on Israel's PM Netanyahu, by warning he and his war cabinet, that without a plan for the day after, Israel is on its way to being stuck in Gaza in a way that would endanger its security and international standing.

Israel has not been listening.

Comments from US Sen. Schumer (Dem) earlier this week that the Israeli government should hold new elections once the Israel – Hamas war winds down, was not taken well in Israel and automatically caused a political schism between Dems and GOP in the US.

Meanwhile Israeli PM Netanyahu says he told Blinkin that Israel will go into Rafah, and hopes with US support, but if Israel has to do it alone it will.