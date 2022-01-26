Big statement out of the US sent brent crude above $90 for the first time in seven years.

US Dep Sec of State Wendy Sherman:

"We certainly see every indication that he [Putin] is going to use military force sometime [in Ukraine], perhaps between between now and middle of February."

Military watchers have ween watching early February because that's when Russian assets should all be in place, including troop landers that are circling Europe to the Black Sea.

Update: I'm told this headline first hit earlier.