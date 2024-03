Prior was 4.327%

Bid to cover 2.61 vs 2.58 prior

This is the third auction this week and the tie-breaker. The 2-year sale tailed and the 5-year sale stopped through.

With another strong one here (and perhaps some quarter-end demand) US yields are lower by 3 to 4.5 bps across the curve and at the extremes of the day.