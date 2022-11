Prior was -0.7%

Construction spending during September 2022 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,811.1 billion, 0.2% above the revised August estimate of $1,807.0 billion

Private construction +0.4%

Public construction -0.4%

This is an important component in GDP and will lead to upward revisions on Q3 estimates. We already got the advance reading on Q3 last week.