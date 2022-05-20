The major indices are moving closer to the unchanged levels after a hopeful start to the day starts to see an erosion.

A snapshot of the market is showing:

The highs for the  indices  came in at:

  • Dow 31515.78, up 262.65 points or 0.84%
  • S&P 3943.28, up 42.49 points or 1.09%
  • Nasdaq 11552.21, up 163.72 points or 1.44%

The Nasdaq index is trading just below its 50% midpoint of the move up from the post pandemic low (in March 2020). That midpoint comes in at 11449.29. The current price is near 11411.

Nasdaq
Nasdaq just below 50% midpoint