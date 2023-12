The major US stock indices have give up gains and trade in negative territory

Dow Industrial Average is trading down -100 points or -0.27% at 37306

S&P index is down -5.31 points or -0.12% at 4741.35

Nasdaq index is down -13.70 points or -0.09% at 14949

The small-cap Russell 2000 is still higher on the day by 13.10 points or 0.65% at 2030.13.

Markets are illiquid as traders work toward the Christmas weekend and the last week of the trading year next week.