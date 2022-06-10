The major US stock  indices  are moving sharply lower with the Dow down over 500 points and the NASDAQ index down up over 200 points. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average -520 points or -1.61% at 31752.16
  • S&P -70.59 points or -1.76% at 3947.22
  • NASDAQ -223 points or -1.9% at 11531
  • Russell 2000- down 32 points or -1.73% at 1818.77

Yesterday, the major indices close back below their 100 and 200 hour moving averages. That tilted the bias back to the downside. The CPI data shut the door on any upside rebounded today.

S&P
S&P index gap lower