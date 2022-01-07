The major indices all closed lower today with the NASDAQ index leading the way to the downside once again.

  • All three indices posted weekly losses
  • S&P and NASDAQ close lower for the fourth consecutive day
  • Dow industrial average closed lower for the third consecutive day
  • S&P closes 3% from its record high
  • Dow industrial average and S&P both reached new intraday highs this week before selling off
  • NASDAQ closes 8% from its all-time high
  • Russell 2000 closes 11% from its all-time high
  • U.S. Treasury said the highest level since January 2020
  • NASDAQ had its worst week since February

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average felt -4.9 points or -0.01% at 36231.60
  • S&P index fell 19.0 points or -0.40% at 4677.04
  • NASDAQ index fell 144.95 points or -0.96% at 14935.91
  • Russell 2000 fell -26.56 points or -1.2% at 2179.81

For the trading week

  • Dow industrial average fell -0.31%
  • S&P index fell -1.85%
  • NASDAQ index tumbled by -4.53%
  • Russell 2000 fell -3.11%