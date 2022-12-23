The major US indices are closing the day higher and near highs for the day.

At session lows the

The final numbers for the day are showing:

  • Dow industrial average rose 176.42 points or 0.53% at 33203.92
  • S&P index rose 22.43 points or 0.59% at 3844.81
  • NASDAQ index rose 21.75 points or 0.21% at 10497.87
  • Russell 2000 rose 6.845 points or 0.39% at 1760.93

For the trading week:

  • Dow Industrial Average rose 0.86%
  • S&P index fell -0.20%
  • NASDAQ index fell -2.45%
  • Russell 2000 fell -0.14%

With one week left of trading, the numbers for 2022 are showing:

  • Dow Industrial Average down -8.63%
  • S&P index down -19.33%
  • NASDAQ index down -32.90%
  • Russell 2000 down -21.57%