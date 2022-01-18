The major US stock indices are closing sharply lower led by the NASDAQ index, as equities continue to react to the move higher in rates.

  • The NASDAQ and the Russell index were the hardest hit
  • The Dow industrial average had its its worst day the in 2022
  • Dow industrial average is on a three day losing streak
  • Financials fell sharply led by Goldman Sachs which fell nearly 7% after worse than expected earnings
  • The energy sector was the only S&P sector to rise
  • Financials fell -2.5%
  • Technology fell -2.4%
  • The NASDAQ index close below its 200 day moving average for the first time since April 2020
  • The S&P index closed just above its 100 day moving average at 4575.95

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average fell -543.34 points or -1.51% at 35368.46
  • S&P index fell 85.74 points or -1.84% at 4577.10
  • NASDAQ index fell -386.85 points or -2.60% at 14506.91
  • Russell 2000 fell -66.23 points or -3.06% at 2096.22

The NASDAQ index closed below its 200 day moving average