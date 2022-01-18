The major US stock indices are closing sharply lower led by the NASDAQ index, as equities continue to react to the move higher in rates.
- The NASDAQ and the Russell index were the hardest hit
- The Dow industrial average had its its worst day the in 2022
- Dow industrial average is on a three day losing streak
- Financials fell sharply led by Goldman Sachs which fell nearly 7% after worse than expected earnings
- The energy sector was the only S&P sector to rise
- Financials fell -2.5%
- Technology fell -2.4%
- The NASDAQ index close below its 200 day moving average for the first time since April 2020
- The S&P index closed just above its 100 day moving average at 4575.95
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average fell -543.34 points or -1.51% at 35368.46
- S&P index fell 85.74 points or -1.84% at 4577.10
- NASDAQ index fell -386.85 points or -2.60% at 14506.91
- Russell 2000 fell -66.23 points or -3.06% at 2096.22
