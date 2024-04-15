The US stocks are closing with sharp declines as higher yields and geopolitical risks weighed on the indices. The NASDAQ index is the biggest decline with a fall of over -1.7%. The S&P index fell by over -1.1%.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average fell -248.13 points or -0.65% at 37735.12

S&P index fell -61.59 points or -1.20% at 5061.81

NASDAQ index fell -290.08 points or -1.79% at 15885.02

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -27.46 points or -1.37% at 1975.708

Looking at the S&P sectors., the biggest losers today were:

Information technology -1.99%

Real estate, -1.76%

Communication services -1.638%

Consumer discretionary -1.62%

The best of the decliners today were: