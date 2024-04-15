The US stocks are closing with sharp declines as higher yields and geopolitical risks weighed on the indices. The NASDAQ index is the biggest decline with a fall of over -1.7%. The S&P index fell by over -1.1%.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average fell -248.13 points or -0.65% at 37735.12
- S&P index fell -61.59 points or -1.20% at 5061.81
- NASDAQ index fell -290.08 points or -1.79% at 15885.02
The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -27.46 points or -1.37% at 1975.708
Looking at the S&P sectors., the biggest losers today were:
- Information technology -1.99%
- Real estate, -1.76%
- Communication services -1.638%
- Consumer discretionary -1.62%
The best of the decliners today were:
- Healthcare -0.19%.
- Consumer Staples, -0.43%.
- Materials, -0.49%
- Financials, -0.51%