The US stocks are closing with sharp declines as higher yields and geopolitical risks weighed on the indices. The NASDAQ index is the biggest decline with a fall of over -1.7%. The S&P index fell by over -1.1%.

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average fell -248.13 points or -0.65% at 37735.12
  • S&P index fell -61.59 points or -1.20% at 5061.81
  • NASDAQ index fell -290.08 points or -1.79% at 15885.02

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -27.46 points or -1.37% at 1975.708

Looking at the S&P sectors., the biggest losers today were:

  • Information technology -1.99%
  • Real estate, -1.76%
  • Communication services -1.638%
  • Consumer discretionary -1.62%

The best of the decliners today were:

  • Healthcare -0.19%.
  • Consumer Staples, -0.43%.
  • Materials, -0.49%
  • Financials, -0.51%