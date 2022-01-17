JP Morgan shares had their worst earnings-day performance in a decade on Friday in a rough start to earnings season.

Goldman Sachs will look to reverse the trend on Tuesday with a pre-market earnings release. Financials will continue through out the week but we'll also get Netflix on Friday, fresh off an announcement of a price increase. Another one I'll be watching closely is Thursday's release from Alcoa. The aluminum giant has a good view on the global demand picture. The same day, United will also offer some important clues on travel demand.

With the Fed in the blackout period until Jan 26, the most important commentary we will get on the inflation picture will be from corporate leaders.