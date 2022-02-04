The major US indices are ending the day with mixed results. The Dow industrial average is lower while the S&P and NASDAQ moved higher. The small-cap Russell 2000 was also higher on the day.

The final numbers for the day are showing:

  • Dow industrial average felt -21.42 points or -0.06% at 35089.75
  • S&P index rose 23.11 points or 0.52% at 4500.54
  • NASDAQ index rose 219.2 points or 1.58% at 14098.02
  • Russell 2000-11.32 points or 0.57% at 2002.35

For the trading week, the major indices all closed higher:

  • Dow industrial average rose 1.05%
  • S&P index rose 1.51%
  • NASDAQ index rose 2.38%
  • Russell 2000 rose 1.43%

Although the major indices moved higher, there were some big losers for the week:

  • PayPal, -22.9%
  • Meta -21.42%
  • Raytheon -17.17%
  • Ford Motor -8.09%
  • Gilead -7.2%
  • Blackberry -6.35%
  • Honeywell -5.19%
  • Doordash -5.0%
  • AT&T -4.48%
  • Rocket, -3.72%
  • Walgreens -3.69%
  • First Solar, -3.3%

In contrast some of the big interests week included:

  • Snap, +27.38%
  • GoodRx, +20.25%
  • Robinhood, +19.25%
  • AMD, 17.45%
  • Nio, +14.69%
  • Chewy, +12.24%
  • Alcoa, +11.85%
  • Nucor, +11.46%
  • Roblox +9.54%
  • Amazon +9.49%
  • Boeing +8.35%