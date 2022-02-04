The major US indices are ending the day with mixed results. The Dow industrial average is lower while the S&P and NASDAQ moved higher. The small-cap Russell 2000 was also higher on the day.

The final numbers for the day are showing:

Dow industrial average felt -21.42 points or -0.06% at 35089.75

S&P index rose 23.11 points or 0.52% at 4500.54

NASDAQ index rose 219.2 points or 1.58% at 14098.02

Russell 2000-11.32 points or 0.57% at 2002.35

For the trading week, the major indices all closed higher:

Dow industrial average rose 1.05%

S&P index rose 1.51%

NASDAQ index rose 2.38%

Russell 2000 rose 1.43%

Although the major indices moved higher, there were some big losers for the week:

PayPal, -22.9%

Meta -21.42%

Raytheon -17.17%

Ford Motor -8.09%

Gilead -7.2%

Blackberry -6.35%

Honeywell -5.19%

Doordash -5.0%

AT&T -4.48%

Rocket, -3.72%

Walgreens -3.69%

First Solar, -3.3%

In contrast some of the big interests week included:

Snap, +27.38%

GoodRx, +20.25%

Robinhood, +19.25%

AMD, 17.45%

Nio, +14.69%

Chewy, +12.24%

Alcoa, +11.85%

Nucor, +11.46%

Roblox +9.54%

Amazon +9.49%

Boeing +8.35%