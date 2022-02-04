The major US indices are ending the day with mixed results. The Dow industrial average is lower while the S&P and NASDAQ moved higher. The small-cap Russell 2000 was also higher on the day.
The final numbers for the day are showing:
- Dow industrial average felt -21.42 points or -0.06% at 35089.75
- S&P index rose 23.11 points or 0.52% at 4500.54
- NASDAQ index rose 219.2 points or 1.58% at 14098.02
- Russell 2000-11.32 points or 0.57% at 2002.35
For the trading week, the major indices all closed higher:
- Dow industrial average rose 1.05%
- S&P index rose 1.51%
- NASDAQ index rose 2.38%
- Russell 2000 rose 1.43%
Although the major indices moved higher, there were some big losers for the week:
- PayPal, -22.9%
- Meta -21.42%
- Raytheon -17.17%
- Ford Motor -8.09%
- Gilead -7.2%
- Blackberry -6.35%
- Honeywell -5.19%
- Doordash -5.0%
- AT&T -4.48%
- Rocket, -3.72%
- Walgreens -3.69%
- First Solar, -3.3%
In contrast some of the big interests week included:
- Snap, +27.38%
- GoodRx, +20.25%
- Robinhood, +19.25%
- AMD, 17.45%
- Nio, +14.69%
- Chewy, +12.24%
- Alcoa, +11.85%
- Nucor, +11.46%
- Roblox +9.54%
- Amazon +9.49%
- Boeing +8.35%