With 30 minutes to go in US trading, the major indices are mixed with the Dow industrial average rising, the S&P near unchanged at the NASDAQ moving lower.
The snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average up 180 points or 0.53% at 34373.80
- S&P index is up 2.86 points or 0.07% at 4029.90
- NASDAQ index -41.5 points or -0.37% at 11243.97
The Russell 2000 of small cap stocks are up 9.72 points or 0.52% at 1873.24.
In the US at that market, yields are marginally change from early New York levels:
- two year 4.485% versus 4.489% near the start of the New York session
- five year 3.897% versus 3.909% near the start of the New York session
- 10 year 3.714% versus 3.716% near the start of the New York session
- 30 year 3.766% versus 3.748% near the start of the New York session