With 30 minutes to go in US trading, the major indices are mixed with the Dow industrial average rising, the S&P near unchanged at the NASDAQ moving lower.

The snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 180 points or 0.53% at 34373.80

S&P index is up 2.86 points or 0.07% at 4029.90

NASDAQ index -41.5 points or -0.37% at 11243.97

The Russell 2000 of small cap stocks are up 9.72 points or 0.52% at 1873.24.

In the US at that market, yields are marginally change from early New York levels:

two year 4.485% versus 4.489% near the start of the New York session

five year 3.897% versus 3.909% near the start of the New York session

10 year 3.714% versus 3.716% near the start of the New York session

30 year 3.766% versus 3.748% near the start of the New York session