The major US indices are opening higher led by the NASDAQ index:

Dow industrial average is trading up 78 points or 0.22% at 35496

S&P index of 27.38 points or 0.59% at 4582.00

NASDAQ index is trading up 114 points or 0.80% at 14394.90

Looking at the US debt market yields are lower but off their lowest levels:

2 year yield 4.653% -8.2 basis points

5 year yield 4.224% -6.1 basis points

10 year yield 4.285% -5.0 basis points

30 year yield 4.475% -4.8 basis points

Looking at other markets: