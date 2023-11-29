The major US indices are opening higher led by the NASDAQ index:
- Dow industrial average is trading up 78 points or 0.22% at 35496
- S&P index of 27.38 points or 0.59% at 4582.00
- NASDAQ index is trading up 114 points or 0.80% at 14394.90
Looking at the US debt market yields are lower but off their lowest levels:
- 2 year yield 4.653% -8.2 basis points
- 5 year yield 4.224% -6.1 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.285% -5.0 basis points
- 30 year yield 4.475% -4.8 basis points
Looking at other markets:
- Crude oil is trading up $0.91 or 1.16% at $77.30
- Gold is trading up $0.56 or 0.02% at $2041.21
- Silver is trading up $0.03 or 0.11% at $25.02
- Bitcoin remains above $38,000 at $38011