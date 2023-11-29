The major US indices are opening higher led by the NASDAQ index:

  • Dow industrial average is trading up 78 points or 0.22% at 35496
  • S&P index of 27.38 points or 0.59% at 4582.00
  • NASDAQ index is trading up 114 points or 0.80% at 14394.90

Looking at the US debt market yields are lower but off their lowest levels:

  • 2 year yield 4.653% -8.2 basis points
  • 5 year yield 4.224% -6.1 basis points
  • 10 year yield 4.285% -5.0 basis points
  • 30 year yield 4.475% -4.8 basis points

Looking at other markets:

  • Crude oil is trading up $0.91 or 1.16% at $77.30
  • Gold is trading up $0.56 or 0.02% at $2041.21
  • Silver is trading up $0.03 or 0.11% at $25.02
  • Bitcoin remains above $38,000 at $38011