Dow industrial average is trading down 80 points or -0.24% at 33334
S&P index is down -12 points or -0.30% at 4079
NASDAQ index is trading down 40 points or -0.32% at 11986
Russell 2000 is trading down -11.13 points or -0.64% at 1728.19
Apple report after the earnings and their shares are being marked lower. The price is currently down $-2.93 or -1.76% at $164.59.
US yields are mixed with the shorter end down while the longer end is higher:
2 year yield 3.860% -7.9 basis points
5 year yield 3.352% -5.9 basis points
10 year yield 3.391% -1.3 basis points
30 year yield 3.740% +2.5 basis points
in other markets:
Gold is trading down $8.93 or -0.42% at $2034.26.
Silver is trading unchanged $25.60
WTI crude oil is down $0.31 and $68.29
Bitcoin is trading back below the $29,000 level at $28,862
The EURUSD is trading down and back up as ECBs Lagarde press conference moves toward a conclusion.
Looking at the hourly chart, the price move down to a swing area and natural support target near 1.100 after breaking below its 200 and 100 hour moving averages. That break could not be sustained. The price is not back higher and currently trades at 1.1035.
At the ECB meeting some members wanted a 50 basis point hike. The "journey" of rate hikes is not over. Inflation remains elevated