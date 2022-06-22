As the market digests the Fed Chair prepared testimony, and the opening bell rings for the US stock market Stock Market A stock or equity market is defined as the aggregation of buyers and sellers of stocks, which reflect ownership claims on businesses.These may also include securities listed on a public stock exchange, as well as stock that is only traded privately. Common examples of this include shares of private companies that are sold to investors through equity crowdfunding platforms.Unlike the past, the stock market has grown to include a more mature retail market, though nearly all investment is still done through brokers and electronic trading platforms. What Makes Up the Global Stock Market?The stock market itself consists of a global network of stock exchanges, which most developed countries have access to. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Jones is down -281.46 points or -0.92% at 30248.80

S&P is down -33.56 points or -0.89% at 3731.24

NASDAQ is down -84.23 points or -0.76% 10985.07

Russell 2000 is down -16.73 points or -0.99% at 1677.29

In other markets:

spot gold is trading up $8.66 or 0.47% at 1841.49

spot silver is down $-0.26 or -1.20% at $21.40

crude oil is continuing its moved to the downside and is trading at $102.22. That's down $-7.30

The price bitcoin is trading fairly steady at $20,482 vs. the early North American price