As the market digests the Fed Chair prepared testimony, and the opening bell rings for the US  stock market  , the initial move is still lower on the day but off the pre-market low levels. Near the start of the North American session, the Dow was down -382 points, the S&P was down -55 points and the  NASDAQ  was down -187 points.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow Jones is down -281.46 points or -0.92% at 30248.80
  • S&P is down -33.56 points or -0.89% at 3731.24
  • NASDAQ is down -84.23 points or -0.76% 10985.07
  • Russell 2000 is down -16.73 points or -0.99% at 1677.29

In other markets:

  • spot gold is trading up $8.66 or 0.47% at 1841.49
  • spot silver is down $-0.26 or -1.20% at $21.40
  • crude oil is continuing its moved to the downside and is trading at $102.22. That's down $-7.30
  • The price bitcoin is trading fairly steady at $20,482 vs. the early North American price