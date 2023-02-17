The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are trading to new session highs. The Dow Industrial Average has moved positive on the day. It currently trades at 114 points or 0.34% at 33811.00. At session lows, the Dow Industrial Average was down -179 points

The S&P index is trading down -12.16 point or -0.29% at 4078.20. At session lows the S&P was down -42.47 points.

NASDAQ index is down -75.1 points or -0.63% at 11782. At session lows the NASDAQ index was a down -182.62 points.

For the trading week:

Dow Industrial Average is down -0.15%

S&P index is down -0.28%

NASDAQ index is up 0.57%

Looking at the S&P sectors for the week,