The major US stock indices are trading to new session highs. The Dow Industrial Average has moved positive on the day. It currently trades at 114 points or 0.34% at 33811.00. At session lows, the Dow Industrial Average was down -179 points

The S&P index is trading down -12.16 point or -0.29% at 4078.20. At session lows the S&P was down -42.47 points.

NASDAQ index is down -75.1 points or -0.63% at 11782. At session lows the NASDAQ index was a down -182.62 points.

For the trading week:

  • Dow Industrial Average is down -0.15%
  • S&P index is down -0.28%
  • NASDAQ index is up 0.57%

Looking at the S&P sectors for the week,

  • Consumer discretionary is leading the way with a gain of 1.57%
  • Energy is the biggest loser with a decline of -6.65%