The major US stock indices are on a 2-day up streak, but the futures in early US trading is implying a lower open for the major indices.

A guesstimate is showing:

  • Dow industrial average -10 points
  • S&P index -8.26 points
  • NASDAQ index -73 points

On Wednesday, the major indices closed higher:

  • Dow industrial average rose 95.96 points
  • S&P index rose 23.70 points
  • NASDAQ index rose 110.91 points

Looking at Black Friday 2021,

  • the Dow industrial average tumbled -905 points or -2.53%
  • The S&P fell by -106.84 points or -2.27%.
  • The NASDAQ index fell by -353.53 points or -2.23%

The NASDAQ index had reached its all-time high on Monday, November 22, 2021.