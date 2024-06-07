The US jobs data came in stronger than expected with non-farm payroll rising 272K versus 185K estimate. The unemployment rate did move higher to 4.0% as a participation rate fell.
US yields are higher with the 10 year yield now up 12.7 basis points at 4.408%. However, the 10 year yield was up at 4.638% eight trading days ago (on May 29).
The 2-year yield is up 12.5 basis points at 4.838%.. It was as high as 5.002% on May 29.
- Dow Industrial Average was -66 points
- S&P index -13 points
- NASDAQ index -32 points
looking at some of the large-cap stocks
- Nvidia shares are trading down around 1% in premarket trading.
- Apple shares are up 0.06%.
- Meta Platforms shares are up 0.28%
- Amazon, unchanged
- Alphabet +0.12%
The USD is higher. See technicals of the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD after jobs data by clicking here.
In other markets :
- Crude oil prices are up around $0.24 at $75.79.
- Gold prices are down $-49 or -2.06% at $2326.80
- Silver is down $1.37 or -4.4% at $29.90
- Bitcoin is trading at $71,338 which is near the middle of the range between $71,949 on the top side and $70,615 on the downside.