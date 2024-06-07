The US jobs data came in stronger than expected with non-farm payroll rising 272K versus 185K estimate. The unemployment rate did move higher to 4.0% as a participation rate fell.

US yields are higher with the 10 year yield now up 12.7 basis points at 4.408%. However, the 10 year yield was up at 4.638% eight trading days ago (on May 29).

The 2-year yield is up 12.5 basis points at 4.838%.. It was as high as 5.002% on May 29.

Dow Industrial Average was -66 points

S&P index -13 points

NASDAQ index -32 points

looking at some of the large-cap stocks

Nvidia shares are trading down around 1% in premarket trading.

Apple shares are up 0.06%.

Meta Platforms shares are up 0.28%

Amazon, unchanged

Alphabet +0.12%

The USD is higher. See technicals of the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD after jobs data by clicking here.

In other markets :