The major up stock indices tumbled into the close and ended the day at session lows. THe Russell 2000 small-cap Index -2.09%. The NASDAQ index fell -2.04%.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average average -570.17 points or -1.49% at 37815.93

S&P index -80.46 points or -1.57% at 5035.70

NASDAQ index -325.26 points or -2.04% at 15657.82.

The small-cap Russell 2000 fell -42.12 points or -2.09% at 1973.90.

For the trading month, the Dow Industrial Average which had its worst month since September 2022. The S&P index at its worst month since September 2023 and the NASDAQ index also had its worst month since September 2023.