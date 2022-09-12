Auction Grade: D

  • Tail is well above the 6 month averageof 1.2 bps
  • Directs - a measure of domestic demand - was a touch stronger than expectations
  • Indirect - much weaker than expectations. This is a measure of foreign demand
  • Dealers were saddled with more than average.

The only thing that kept it from an F is the domestic demand but that was still at a larger than expected tail. So it is a small victory in what was an auction where demand was tepid.