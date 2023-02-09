High- yield Yield A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as Read this Term

WI level at the time of the auction 3.654%

Tail 3.2 basis points versus six-month average of -0.4 basis points.

Bid to cover 2.25X versus six-month average of 2.37X

Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 18.94% vs six-month average of 19.0%

Indirects (a measure of international demand) 65.21% vs six-month average of 69.7%

Dealers 15.84% vs six-month average of 11.3%

Not a good auction. The Directs and Indirects were less than the average, as was the Bid to cover. The tail of 3.2 basis points is another negative.

If I can give an A to the 10 year auction, I can give an F as the grade for the 30 year auction. There was nothing good about it across the board.