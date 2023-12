The U.S. Treasury sold 2-year notes at high yield of 4.314%

Last auction yield was at 4.887%.

Bid to cover 2.68X versus 2.54X last auction

Dealers take 18.63% versus 18.76% at the last auction

Directs take 19.51% versus 23.9% at the last auction

Indirects take 61.85% versus December .4% at the last auction