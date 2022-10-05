  • Prior was -215K

Details

  • Gasoline -4728K vs -1334K expected
  • Distillates -3443K vs -1367K expected
  • Refinery utilization +0.7% vs 0.4% expected
  • Implied gasoline demand 9.47m vs 8.50m last week
  • SPR draw of 6.2m vs 8.414m prior
  • Total oil demand +1.832 mbpd w/w

WTI crude oil rose to $86.80 from $86.30 beforehand.