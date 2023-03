Prior was +1165K

Gasoline -1134K vs -1863K expected

Distillates +138KK vs --1038K expected

Refinery utilization +0.2% vs -0.3% expected

These numbers read bullish for oil but refineries ran harder and the market would have already factored some of this after the API numbers, released late yesterday:

Crude -3835K

Gasoline +1840K

Distillates +1927K

The EIA has been criticized for data quality lately due to large adjustment factors. They're working on fixing the methodology but largely blamed condensate counting for the issue.

WTI was trading at $76.55 ahead of the data, down $1.04.