Oil daily

Prior crude -10584K

Gasoline -2666K vs -950K expected

Distillates +679K vs +239K expected

Refinery utilization -0.2% vs +0.1% expected

Production estimate 12.8 mbpd vs 12.8 mbpd prior

Impld mogas demand: 9.32 mbpd vs 9.07 mbpd prior

Crude was flat ahead of the data but working on a 10-day winning streak.