Prior was +1302K

Gasoline -3607K vs -1574K exp

Distillates -913K vs -1312K exp

Refinery utilization +1.6% vs +0.3% exp

API data released late yesterday:

Crude +1161K

Gasoline +823K

Distillates +662K

WTI crude oil was up $5.31 to $105.09 shortly before the report. It dipped afterwards then bounced back.

The SPR was pulled down by the full 1 million barrels per day anticipated last week.