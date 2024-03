The nerves are starting to show as USD/JPY bulls are taking some off the top now. The pair is closing in on some minor short-term support just above the 151.00 mark for now:

USD/JPY hourly chart

The drop also sees the pair slip under its 100-hour moving average (red line) of 151.43. That now sees the near-term bias shift to being more neutral.

It all hinges on Kanda's remarks coming up next. And I shared some thoughts on that here.