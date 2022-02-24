Like this morning, there's zero point in me trying to rewrite the wheel, so to speak, this is what I read. It makes sense that I share the source, rather than you all be subjected to my regurgitation.

US Market Open: European stocks extend on losses while NQ falls into bear-market

https://newsquawk.com/blog/2323-us-market-open-european-stocks-extend-on-losses-while-nq-falls-into-bear-market

5 Things You Need to Know

Russian President Putin authorised a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine

Multiple explosions were heard across several Ukrainian cities including the capital of Kiev

European bourses trade with losses across the board as sentiment took a hit on President Putin's announcement

US equity futures are lower with the NQ down over 20% from its November record close

WTI and Brent gained on Russia's offensive in Ukraine which underpinned Brent to above USD 100/bbl for the first time since 2014