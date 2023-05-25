Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu said:

Big banks may need to be broken into smaller pieces if they become too big to manage and are unable to fix significant regulatory lapses

A bank’s failure to resolve longstanding deficiencies despite reprimands from its regulators and onerous restrictions such as caps on its growth are evidence that a firm is unmanageable and needs to be broken up

Hsu was speaking at the Brookings Institution, a Washington think tank.

Journal link here, may be gated