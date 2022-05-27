The weekly Baker Hughes rig count shows:

  • Oil rigs -2 to 574
  • Gas rigs +1 to 151
  • Total rigs, -1 to 727

The price of  crude oil  is currently up $0.32 at at $114.41

The high for the day reached $115.19. The low for the day extended to $112.85. The high got close to the swing hi from May 17 (and the high for the month) at $115.56. A move above that level would have the price trading at the highest level since March 24 when the price peaked at $116.64. The high price for the year was reached on March 7 when it spiked up to $130.50.

The low for the year was on the 1st day of the calendar year at $74.27. From the end of the year the prices up 52.64%. At the years high back on March 7, the price was up close to 74% for the year.

How about for the month of May?

The last day of April closed at $104.69. With the current price at $114.41, the prices up 9.28%.