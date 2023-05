Shares of Western Alliance Bancorp are down 30% on a report from the FT that they're exploring a sale, citing two people. (update -45%).

The report has also weighed on wider sentiment and sent the S&P 500 to session lows, down 37 points, or 0.9%.

"What's the fastest anyone has cut rates after hiking?"

Update: Western Alliance says the report of deal talks is 'absolutely false'.