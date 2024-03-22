Lululemon:
- As you've heard from others in our industry, there has been a shift in the U.S. consumer behavior of late, and we're navigating what has been a slower start to the year in this market.
- We've seen a slower start to Q1 in the U.S. while we continue to see strength in all other regions.
- All international markets, including Canada, are continuing their strong momentum into Q1. And in the U.S. is where we're really navigating the dynamic retail environment with the consumer. That is a little soft coming into the year.
- we're seeing a slowdown in traffic in the U.S., but it's still positive, and conversion is down slightly.
Nike:
- NIKE's third quarter showcased the operating discipline of our teams as we delivered revenues up slightly on top of the prior year's double-digit growth, outperforming our expectations in North America and more than offsetting dynamic conditions in some other geographies
- This quarter, we exceeded our expectations in North America with strong holiday sales, lighter markdowns than our competitors and unit growth versus the prior year.
- Expecting softer H2 revenue
- the full year, we continue to expect revenue to grow approximately 1%
- Sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa "fell short of our expectations this quarter as we navigated increased macro volatility and softening consumer demand"
- we're not assuming that economic conditions in the international markets, in particular, get better.
- In Greater China, Q3 revenue grew 6%, in line with our revised expectations that we shared at the end of last quarter
- In Mexico, we gained brand strength and momentum with strong growth in football. And in Japan, running grew double digits.
FedEx:
- weakness in global trade continues to constrain demand in our international business, which has remained challenged for longer than expected
- we now expect to deliver adjusted earnings above the midpoint of the range we shared last June despite full year revenue expectations that have deteriorated significantly over the past 9 months
- It is my top priority to continue to make the changes necessary to align our air network with an evolving demand environment and unlock the full profit opportunity
- Broadly speaking, volumes are stabilizing as we lap weaker demand from a year ago
- we continue to assume a low single-digit percentage decline in revenue for the full year.