The European Session is dull today as we have the Labour Day's Holiday. Things will get much more interesting in the US Session as we get some key US economic data and then we finish the day with the FOMC rate decision. Let's break down the upcoming data releases and see what could be the likely market impact.

US ADP 12:15 GMT (08:15 ET)

US ADP

The US ADP is expected at 175K vs. 184K prior. Last month, the data surprised to the upside with the biggest increase in hiring in eight months. The worrying part was the change in annual pay which showed an unchanged 5.1% rate for job stayers and a big jump to 10.1% vs. 7.6% prior for job changers. The problem here is that a resilient labour market with rising wage growth could not only stop the disinflationary trend but even reverse it. This is something that the Fed will want to avoid. Therefore, watch out for the pay gains data today as an upside surprise could fuel another hawkish reaction from the market with more buying momentum for the USD across the board and more downside for bonds, stocks and gold.

US ISM Manufacturing PMI 14:00 GMT (10:00 ET)

US ISM Manufacturing PMI

The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is expected to tick lower to 50.1 vs. 50.3 prior. Last month, the index jumped into expansion for the first time after 16 consecutive months in contraction with generally upbeat commentary. The latest S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI returned back into contraction after the Q1 2024 expansion. The commentary this time has been pretty bleak with even mentions of strong layoff activity, although there was also good news on the inflation front. The ISM report is generally considered more important by the market, so it will be used to confirm or deny the S&P Global result.

If the data surprises to the upside, it will likely trigger a hawkish reaction as the market will brush off completely some latent worries from the S&P Global survey and lead to more bids for the USD and offers for bonds, stocks and gold. Conversely, if the data surprises to the downside, the market might reverse some of the moves seen in the last few days.

US Job Openings 14:00 GMT (10:00 ET)

US Job Openings

The US Job Openings is expected at 8.680M vs. 8.756M prior. This will be the first major US labour market report of the week and, although it’s old (March data), it’s generally a market moving release. The last report we got a slight beat with negative revisions to the prior readings highlighting a resilient although normalising labour market. The market will also focus on the hiring and quit rates as they both fell below the pre-pandemic trend lately. This report will be overshadowed by the ISM Manufacturing PMI but watch out for big surprises as they could exacerbate or even reverse the moves from the ISM release.