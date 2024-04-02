JOLTs job openings remain stable

Prior month 8.863M revised to 8.748M

Quits rate 2.2% vs 2.1% prior revised to 2.2%. Quits for little changed at 3.5 million.

Layoffs and discharges 1.7 vs 1.6 million reported last month

Hires 5.8M vs 5.7M reported last month

Separations 5.6M vs 5.4M reported last month

Limited changes from the prior month. Nevertheless, the job openings are near the corrected flows off of the 2022 highs which were over 12 million. In contrast, they still are above pre-pandemic levels which were around 7 million.