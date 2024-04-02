- Prior month 8.863M revised to 8.748M
- Quits rate 2.2% vs 2.1% prior revised to 2.2%. Quits for little changed at 3.5 million.
- Layoffs and discharges 1.7 vs 1.6 million reported last month
- Hires 5.8M vs 5.7M reported last month
- Separations 5.6M vs 5.4M reported last month
Limited changes from the prior month. Nevertheless, the job openings are near the corrected flows off of the 2022 highs which were over 12 million. In contrast, they still are above pre-pandemic levels which were around 7 million.