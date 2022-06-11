It's all about the FOMC in the week ahead as the murmurs begin of a 75 basis point hike, or even more. The baseline and the Fed communication has all suggested a 50 bps hike but with Friday's CPI report coming in hotter-than-expected, the conversation changed.

Monday:

Nothing notable

Tuesday:

May PPI

Wednesday:

Import/export prices

May retail sales

Business inventories

NAHB housing market index

Weekly oil inventories

FOMC decision

Thursday:

Housing starts

Weekly jobless claims

Philly Fed

Friday:

Industrial production