It's all about the FOMC in the week ahead as the murmurs begin of a 75 basis point hike, or even more. The baseline and the Fed communication has all suggested a 50 bps hike but with Friday's CPI report coming in hotter-than-expected, the conversation changed.
Monday:
Nothing notable
Tuesday:
May PPI
Wednesday:
Import/export prices
May retail sales
Business inventories
NAHB housing market index
Weekly oil inventories
FOMC decision
Thursday:
Housing starts
Weekly jobless claims
Philly Fed
Friday:
Industrial production