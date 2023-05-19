The White House is saying:

If both sides negotiate in good faith and recognize they won't get everything they want, a deal is this still possible

Democratic votes will be needed to pass any deal

Meanwhile from the GOP's McConnell:

Biden waited months for negotiating spending deal, it is past time for him to get serious

Time is of essence

HMMMM.

Did we really think that a deal would go smoothly and without Biden on US terra firma?

Washington Post Stein tweets:

Meanwhile Treasury Sec. Yellen did say more bank mergers may be needed.