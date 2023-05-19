The White House is saying:
- If both sides negotiate in good faith and recognize they won't get everything they want, a deal is this still possible
- Democratic votes will be needed to pass any deal
Meanwhile from the GOP's McConnell:
- Biden waited months for negotiating spending deal, it is past time for him to get serious
- Time is of essence
HMMMM.
Did we really think that a deal would go smoothly and without Biden on US terra firma?
Washington Post Stein tweets:
Meanwhile Treasury Sec. Yellen did say more bank mergers may be needed.