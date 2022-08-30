Does the White House know something?

The White House press secretary is saying that the White House expects job numbers to cool a bit. That observation comes ahead of the Friday nonfarm payroll report which is expected to show a gain of 295K. Now that is lower than the 528K value that was printed last month. So indeed it is a cooling from that level. However a 300K gain with the unemployment rate of 3.5% is still rather impressive number.

So it is too early to say if "cooling" means close to 300K or do they know something more frigid to come (negative)?

PS, they are not supposed to comment on numbers that they may get a sneak peek.

/inflation