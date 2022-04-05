The Us is unleashing 180mn bbls a day, at the rate of 1mn barrels/day.
The IEA is coordinating releases from reserves elsewhere.
We know all this. Psaki regurgitating it. To be fair, its her job to feed the chooks.
---
More from P:
- The financial system in Russia is near the brink of collapse
- It is more and more difficult for President Putin to fund this war, every single day. That has an impact.
- Says new rounds of sanctions and measures against Russia will come in response to the killings in the town of Bucha