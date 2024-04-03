The ISM non-manufacturing index (lowest since March 2020) has reversed the US dollar and yields. The Dow has also moved positive after the report. The S&P and NASDAQ and are also now positive.

Dow industrial average up 103 points

S&P index up 14.67 points

NASDAQ index up 31 points

Looking at us yields:

2-year yield is down -0.6 basis points

5-year yield is up only 0.9 basis points

10 year yield is now up only 1.8 basis points

30-year yield is up 2.5 basis points

All have come off their highest levels

For the US dollar: