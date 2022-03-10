From the piece in the Journal:

We decided to reach out to [Russian people] through the internet with actually specific messages. First of all, [the Russian government was] denying that this is a war. They were saying this is a special operation. So we targeted a campaign and we did a campaign to tell Russian people this is war. Second, they were denying that there are casualties, there are dead soldiers in Ukraine. So we decided to show pictures and names of the dead soldiers in Russian media. I mean, over the internet, of course. We can’t reach their TV. That’s impossible.

And those campaigns were successful because, first of all, some of the Russian opposition started to talk about this as war. Second, they eventually said that there are casualties, dead people.

Plenty more at the link (may be gated)

I wonder what Russian mothers think of Putin's missile attacks on maternity hospitals? Inexcusable.